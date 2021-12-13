All-Female ‘Class of ’07’ Starts Production for Amazon Prime Video in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video and Matchbox Pictures have begun production on “Class of ’07,” a high concept comedy that marks Amazon’s fourth scripted original series in Australia.

The rollercoaster comedy about a women’s class reunion with life and death stakes, will be filmed across multiple locations in New South Wales including Sydney. Created, written and directed by Kacie Anning (Amazon’s “Upload”), it stars actors Emily Browning (“American Gods”), Caitlin Stasey (“Please Like Me”), and Megan Smart (“Home and Away”) at the head of an ensemble Australian cast.

The eight-part, half-hour series sees a huge tidal wave hit during the ten-year reunion of an all-girls high school. The group must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus. Like ‘Lord of the Flies’ in cocktail dresses, the series follows a group of former classmates, now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, as they attempt to survive not just the apocalypse, but each other.

“I am excited to be underway on our all-female ensemble comedy, with our insanely talented cast and crew,” said Anning. Other key cast include: are Claire Lovering, Sana’a Shaik, Sarah Krndija, Steph Tisdell, Bernie Van Tiel, Chi Nguyen, Emma Horn, Rose Flanagan and Debra Lawrance.

“Class of ’07” was commissioned by Amazon Studios and is produced by Matchbox Pictures, part of Universal International Studios, itself a division of Universal Studio Group. Matchbox Pictures’ Alastair McKinnon and Debbie Lee serve as executive producers. Mimi Butler is producer. The show is also supported by the NSW Government through the Screen NSW’s Made in NSW fund.

The completed series will launch exclusively on Prime Video and be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Since 2019, Prime Video has commissioned 14 Amazon original series in Australia. These include “The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team,” “Making Their Mark,” “LOL: Last One Laughing AU with Rebel Wilson,” a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia’s best comedians, “Back to the Rafters,” “Luxe Listings Sydney Season One,” “The Moth Effect,” “Head Above Water,” and feature-length documentary “Burning.” Its other upcoming Australian originals include “Kick Like Tayla,” “Warriors On The Field,” Sigourney Weaver-starring “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” and “Deadloch.”

“At its heart, Class of ’07 lifts the lid on the unbreakable emotional connection of female friendships, enduring even under the most extraordinary circumstances,” said Erika North, head of originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios.