China’s Legend Media Buys Factual Package From Fremantle

Chinese content aggregator Legend Media has swooped for a 100-hour package of content from multinational Fremantle, which said that it was Legend’s first and biggest factual package so far.

The company has licensed digital rights for China and will be placing the factual programs across top Chinese VOD platforms. The deal was announced on the eve of the Asian TV Forum and Market in Singapore.

The package includes Fremantle’s first premium documentary “Arctic Drift: A Year in The Ice,” produced by UFA Show & Factual and Wild Blue Media as well as “Enslaved: The Lost History of The Transatlantic Slave Trade,” fronted by Hollywood Icon Samuel L. Jackson. Fremantle describes it as “the most comprehensive non-scripted series ever made on the trans-Atlantic slave trade.”

The deal also includes “Stonehenge: The Hidden Truth,” produced by Fremantle-backed label Wild Blue Media, which reveals a pioneering new discovery at the pre-historic U.K. site. Other titles include “Last of the Giants,” “Planet Defenders,” “Expedition Unpacked,” “Wild Orphan Rescue,” “Royals: Declassified” and “The Diana Interview: The Truth Behind the Scandal.”

“For Fremantle to be the first company to collaborate with [Legend Media] in this space is a real privilege and we hope to continue this fruitful partnership to support their ambitions to provide the best content for China’s TV Industry,” said Haryaty Rahman, SVP distribution Asia, international.

“Fremantle has such a diverse range of content, which helps audiences understand what humans can do for the world. We are honored to partner with Fremantle on such a big deal and look forward to sharing their premium content with audiences in China,” said Patrick Peng, co-founder of Legend Media.