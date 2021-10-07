Busan’s Asia Contents Awards Dominated by Netflix Series

Two Korean-made Netflix series “Move to Heaven” and “Sweet Home” each picked up three awards at the third edition of the Asia Contents Awards. The awards, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival, recognize excellence in TV, OTT and web content.

An awards ceremony was held in Busan on Thursday evening in hybrid form. Korean participants attended the ceremony in person, while international nominees and winners joined remotely. The ceremony was hosted by the TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Tetto and Kim Sae-yeon, a participant of Miss Korea 2019, who co-hosted ACA since its first edition. It was streamed live through the festival’s YouTube and Naver channels.

“Move to Heaven,” which depicts the stories of two so-called trauma cleaners, was named best creative and picked up additional wins for best actor and best writer.

“Sweet Home,” a fantasy horror about a loner who is forced out of his home and who must (literally) face up to his demons, won best technical achievement and additional prizes for lead actor Song Kang and actress Ko Min-si.

Korean shows dominated the prize list with awards for best creative, best actor, best newcomer (male), and ACA excellence.

The second season of “Girl From Nowhere,” a Netflix series made in Thailand, won the ‘best Asian TV series award.

Asia Contents Awards 2021 Nomination List

Best creative: “Move to Heaven”

Best Asian TV series: “Girl From Nowhere” season 2

Best OTT original: “The Long Night”

Best Asian animation: “Heaven’s Design Team”

Best short-form/web drama: “Sheker”

Technical achievement: “Sweet Home”

Best actress: Song Jia in “A Love For Dilemma”

Best actor: Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven”

Best writer: Yoon Ji-ryun for “Move to Heaven”

Newcomer (actress) (joint winners): Ko Min-si in “Sweet Home” and Koe Yeet in “Titoudao”

Newcomer (actor): Morisaki Win in “The Real Thing”

ACA Excellence: Song Kang for “Sweet Home” and “Navillera”

ACA Jury special: Hanzawa Naoki

Creative Beyond Border: “Bad Genius The Series”