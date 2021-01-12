‘Indiana Jones’ Video Game in the Works From Bethesda, Lucasfilm Games

Grab your bullwhip and fedora because soon you’ll be able to step into the shoes of Indiana Jones.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday morning, video game publisher Bethesda revealed that one of its studios is working on an “Indiana Jones” video game in collaboration with the newly created Lucasfilm Games group.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games,” Bethesda tweeted. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

The 30-second teaser plays the classic “Indiana Jones” score over footage of history books, maps, a leather-bound journal, typewriter and compass before panning to Indy’s iconic fedora and bullwhip before cutting to black.

Bethesda is best known for its immersive video game franchises and role-playing games across the fantasy, sci-fi and action genres. “The Elder Scrolls,” “Dishonored,” “Doom” and “Wolfenstein” series have been hits with fans across generations of video game consoles. An Amazon TV series based on its post-nuclear apocalypse franchise “Fallout” is currently in the works from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

MachineGames, the developers behind the revival of the “Wolfenstein” games, which take place in an alternate future where Nazis won World War II and have taken over the world, are working on the “Indiana Jones” game.

On Monday, Lucasfilm announced the creation of the Lucasfilm Games banner to house all future video games under the same roof, including its upcoming Star Wars projects.