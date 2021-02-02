Gaude Lydia Paez Joins Riot Games as Head of Global Communications, Corporate Affairs

Riot Games, the global game developer and publisher behind online multiplayer phenom “League of Legends,” has named Gaude Lydia Paez as senior VP, global communications and corporate affairs. With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the global media and entertainment, technology and advertising industries, Paez will bring her knowledge to oversee Riot’s communication, social-responsibility, and global government-affairs efforts.

“Throughout her career, Gaude has proven to be a highly strategic communications and public affairs executive who possesses a rare combination of storytelling prowess, crisis management experience, and the ability to tackle complex global business problems,” said Riot Games president Dylan Jadeja. “In addition to her craft expertise and passion, Gaude is an incredibly down to earth, approachable, and humble leader who is completely aligned with Riot’s player-focused values. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our team.” Paez will report directly to Jadeja.

Most recently, Paez served as the senior VP and head of corporate communications at Hulu for a little under five years, where she led the video-on-demand platform’s communications division during a period of growth wherein its customer base increased from 11 million to 38 million paid subscribers. Under her leadership, Hulu’s communications team helped drive Hulu Plus Live TV’s entrance to the live television streaming market. Prior to Hulu, Paez was senior VP of corporate and digital communications for seven years at Fox Broadcasting Company and worked as a director of corporate communications at Yahoo! for four years. Paez is currently completing her Masters in Business Administration at Oxford’s Said Business School.

Paez’s hiring comes as Riot Games is gearing up for explosive growth, particularly in the area of esports. Last August, Spotify bought an exclusive “audio service provider” sponsorship for “League of Legends” esports under a multi-year pact between the companies, tapping into the game’s colossal fanbase to amplify the streamer’s audience.