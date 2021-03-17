‘The Last of Us Part II’ and ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Lead G.A.N.G. Awards Nominees

The Game Audio Network Guild has announced its 19th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees for 30 categories in music, sound design, dialogue, mixing and more.

“The Last of Us Part II” leads with 15 nominations, including audio and dialogue of the year. Following behind is “Ghost of Tsushima” with 14 nominations, “Hades” with 12 nominations and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” with 11 nominations. The nominees were selected by Game Audio Network Guild Advisory Board members and committees.

Winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on April 28 at 5 pm on Twitch. The annual event will take place virtually for the second year in a row.

“Since the first show in 2002, the industry has grown, changed, and evolved in ways no one could have imagined,” Brian Schmidt, Game Audio Network Guild president, said in a statement. “Reflecting those changes, the 2021 G.A.N.G. Awards represent the biggest change to our show since its inception, allowing us to better recognize the deeply specialized skills, talent, and knowledge of those who create music, sound, dialogue and technology for games.”

Guy Whitmore will be the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award. Whitmore is an award-winning composer and sound designer who worked on “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” “Overwatch” and “Ironman VR.”

The live pre-show will feature special guests and inside looks at some of this year’s titles. The G.A.N.G. Awards will feature The Video Game Orchestra and 88bit among other musical guests.

See the full list of nominees below:

Audio of The Year

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Hades Supergiant Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Music of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Music by Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi (Nintendo)

Final Fantasy VII Remake — Music by Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki, & Nobuo Uematsu (Square Enix)

Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)

Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Music by Gareth Coker (Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars: Squadrons — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Electronic Arts)

Sound Design of the Year

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios

Paper Mario: The Origami King — Intelligent Systems, Nintendo

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dialogue of the Year

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red

Best Audio for an Indie Game

Evergate — Stone Lantern Games

Hades — Supergiant Games

Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games

No Straight Roads — Metronomik

The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio

Best Music for an Indie Game

Evergate — Music by M.R. Miller (Stone Lantern Games)

Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)

Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Games)

Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Games)

The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Music by Jean-Gabriel Raynaud & Cedric Baravaglio (Wolcen Studio)

Best Sound Design for an Indie Game

Hades — Supergiant Games

Liquidators — 1986 CL3

Carrion — Phobia Game Studio, Devolver Digital

Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry, Playstack

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, PlayEveryWare

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio

Best Dialogue for an Indie Game

3 out of 10 — Terrible Posture Games

Bugsnax — Young Horses

Hades — Supergiant Games

Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games

Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry, Playstack

The Red Lantern — Timberline Studio

Creative and Technical Achievement in Music

A Total War Saga: Troy — Creative Assembly

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive

Best Main Theme

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: “Main Theme” — Music by Kazumi Totaka (Nintendo)

Biped: “Biped Theme” — Music by Thomas Parisch (NExT Studios, META Publishing, Bilibili)

Ghost of Tsushima: “The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Music by David Housden (Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games)

Star Wars: Squadrons: “Main Theme” — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Electronic Arts)

The Pathless: “None Have Returned” — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Best Original Song

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: “Bury the Light” — Music by Casey Edwards (CAPCOM)

Ghost of Tsushima: “The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades: “In The Blood” — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)

League of Legends: K/DA – “MORE” — Music by Rebecca Johnson, Sebastien Najand, Riot Music Team, & Bekuh BOOM Performed by (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, K/DA, Lexie Liu, Madison Beer, Seraphine (Riot Games)

The Good Life: “The Good Life” — Music by The Bad Lives

The Pathless: “A land, which was not my Own” — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Best Original Soundtrack Album

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Music by Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, & Einar Selvik (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)

Godfall — Music by Ben MacDougall (Counterplay Games, Gearbox Publishing)

Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)

Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Games)

Sackboy — Music by Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters, Nick Foster, Lena Raine, George King, Brian d’Oliveira, Glen Brown, Winifred Philips, Jim Fowler, Opiuo, 2 Mello and Tokyo Machine (Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Best Game Music Cover or Remix

Cuphead: “Closing Credits” Live at MAGfest — Music by ConSoul

Grandia: “Symphonic Tale: An Unforgettable Journey (Music from Grandia)” — Music by Kentaro Sato

Kingdom Hearts III: “Face My Fears” — Music by Rozen and Reven

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: “Main Theme” — Music by Jillian Aversa & Andrew Aversa

Witcher 3: “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher… but it’s Witcher 3” — Music by Colm McGuinness

Banjo-Kazooie: “嘘でしょ！コンビは熊と鳥！？(It Can’t Be True! A Bear and a Bird Working Together?!)” — Music by Jeff Penny

Creative and Technical Achievement in Sound Design

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios

Best UI, Reward or Objective Sound Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire — Blizzard Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Game Foley

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Mafia: Definitive Edition — Hangar 13, 2K Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Voice Performance

Ghost of Tsushima: Jin (Performed by Kazuya Nakai) — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

League of Legends: Fiddlesticks (Performed by Kellen Goff) — Riot Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Miles Morales (Performed by Nadji Jeter) — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last Light: Kayah (Performed by Jan Johns) — Magic Leap Studios

The Last of Us Part II: Abby (Performed by Laura Bailey) and Ellie (Performed by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie (Performed by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Ensemble Cast Performance

3 out of 10 — Terrible Posture Games

Bugsnax — Young Horses

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tell Me Why — Dontnod Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Giants, Bandai Namco

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Non-Humanoid Performance

Bugsnax — Young Horses

Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios, Tencent Games, Activision

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

League of Legends — Riot Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo

Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios, Activision, Tencent Games

Game for Peace: Meteor Strike — Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Tencent Games

Hearthstone — Blizzard Entertainment

Honor of Kings — TiMi Studios, Tencent Games

Legends of Runeterra — Riot Games

Excellence in Audio Accessibility

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Cinematic Cutscene Audio

Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands — Blizzard Entertainment

Best New Original IP Audio

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Little Orpheus — The Chinese Room

Mythgard — Rhino Games

No Straight Roads — Metronomik, Sold Out Ltd., Game Source Entertainment, Mastertronic Group

The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive

Best Game Audio Article or Publication

Journal of Sound and Music in Games Volume 1 Society for the Study of Sound and Music in Games — University of California Press

The Frequencies of Folklore — Riot Games

The Game Audio Strategy Guide: A Practical Course — Serial Lab Studios, Routledge

The Last of Us Part II Sound Interview — A Sound Effect, Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

VR Video Games and Music Composition: an Interview with Skew Sound — Andrew G. Cheek

Best Game Audio Presentation, Podcast or Broadcast

Frequencies — League of Legends Audio Deep Dive — Riot Games, GameSoundCon 2020

From Assassin’s Creed to the Dark Eye: The Importance of Themes — Winifred Phillips, GDC 2020

How to Get Hired a Second Time — Jesse Harlin, GameSoundCon 2020

The Creative Process — Tom Salta Masterclass

How to Write One Minute of Music — The Pathless — Austin Wintory

Best Physical Soundtrack Release

Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Milan Records

Ori and Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios, iam8bit

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Masterworks, Mondo

The Music of Destiny, Volume II Collector’s Edition Vinyl Box Set — Bungie Inc.

The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit

Best Game Trailer Audio

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red

Destiny 2: Beyond Light — Bungie Inc.

Hades — Supergiant Games, Studio Grackle

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin — Edelweiss, Marvelous Interactive Inc., XSEED Games

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Cinematic Trailer — Blizzard Entertainment Inc.