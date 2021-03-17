‘The Last of Us Part II’ and ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Lead G.A.N.G. Awards Nominees

The Game Audio Network Guild has announced its 19th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees for 30 categories in music, sound design, dialogue, mixing and more.
“The Last of Us Part II” leads with 15 nominations, including audio and dialogue of the year. Following behind is “Ghost of Tsushima” with 14 nominations, “Hades” with 12 nominations and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” with 11 nominations. The nominees were selected by Game Audio Network Guild Advisory Board members and committees.
Winners will be announced at the G.A.N.G. Awards on April 28 at 5 pm on Twitch. The annual event will take place virtually for the second year in a row.
“Since the first show in 2002, the industry has grown, changed, and evolved in ways no one could have imagined,” Brian Schmidt, Game Audio Network Guild president, said in a statement. “Reflecting those changes, the 2021 G.A.N.G. Awards represent the biggest change to our show since its inception, allowing us to better recognize the deeply specialized skills, talent, and knowledge of those who create music, sound, dialogue and technology for games.”
Guy Whitmore will be the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award. Whitmore is an award-winning composer and sound designer who worked on “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” “Overwatch” and “Ironman VR.”
The live pre-show will feature special guests and inside looks at some of this year’s titles. The G.A.N.G. Awards will feature The Video Game Orchestra and 88bit among other musical guests.
See the full list of nominees below:
Audio of The Year
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Hades Supergiant Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Music of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Music by Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi (Nintendo)
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Music by Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki, & Nobuo Uematsu (Square Enix)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Games)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Music by Gareth Coker (Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios)
Star Wars: Squadrons — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Electronic Arts)
Sound Design of the Year
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
Paper Mario: The Origami King — Intelligent Systems, Nintendo
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dialogue of the Year
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Best Audio for an Indie Game
Evergate — Stone Lantern Games
Hades — Supergiant Games
Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games
No Straight Roads — Metronomik
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio
Best Music for an Indie Game
Evergate — Music by M.R. Miller (Stone Lantern Games)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Games)
Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Games)
The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Music by Jean-Gabriel Raynaud & Cedric Baravaglio (Wolcen Studio)
Best Sound Design for an Indie Game
Hades — Supergiant Games
Liquidators — 1986 CL3
Carrion — Phobia Game Studio, Devolver Digital
Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry, Playstack
Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, PlayEveryWare
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio
Best Dialogue for an Indie Game
3 out of 10 — Terrible Posture Games
Bugsnax — Young Horses
Hades — Supergiant Games
Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games
Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry, Playstack
The Red Lantern — Timberline Studio
Creative and Technical Achievement in Music
A Total War Saga: Troy — Creative Assembly
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Best Main Theme
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: “Main Theme” — Music by Kazumi Totaka (Nintendo)
Biped: “Biped Theme” — Music by Thomas Parisch (NExT Studios, META Publishing, Bilibili)
Ghost of Tsushima: “The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Music by David Housden (Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games)
Star Wars: Squadrons: “Main Theme” — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Electronic Arts)
The Pathless: “None Have Returned” — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Best Original Song
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: “Bury the Light” — Music by Casey Edwards (CAPCOM)
Ghost of Tsushima: “The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades: “In The Blood” — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
League of Legends: K/DA – “MORE” — Music by Rebecca Johnson, Sebastien Najand, Riot Music Team, & Bekuh BOOM Performed by (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, K/DA, Lexie Liu, Madison Beer, Seraphine (Riot Games)
The Good Life: “The Good Life” — Music by The Bad Lives
The Pathless: “A land, which was not my Own” — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Best Original Soundtrack Album
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Music by Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, & Einar Selvik (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)
Godfall — Music by Ben MacDougall (Counterplay Games, Gearbox Publishing)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Games)
Sackboy — Music by Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters, Nick Foster, Lena Raine, George King, Brian d’Oliveira, Glen Brown, Winifred Philips, Jim Fowler, Opiuo, 2 Mello and Tokyo Machine (Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Best Game Music Cover or Remix
Cuphead: “Closing Credits” Live at MAGfest — Music by ConSoul
Grandia: “Symphonic Tale: An Unforgettable Journey (Music from Grandia)” — Music by Kentaro Sato
Kingdom Hearts III: “Face My Fears” — Music by Rozen and Reven
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: “Main Theme” — Music by Jillian Aversa & Andrew Aversa
Witcher 3: “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher… but it’s Witcher 3” — Music by Colm McGuinness
Banjo-Kazooie: “嘘でしょ！コンビは熊と鳥！？(It Can’t Be True! A Bear and a Bird Working Together?!)” — Music by Jeff Penny
Creative and Technical Achievement in Sound Design
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
Best UI, Reward or Objective Sound Design
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire — Blizzard Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Game Foley
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Mafia: Definitive Edition — Hangar 13, 2K Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Voice Performance
Ghost of Tsushima: Jin (Performed by Kazuya Nakai) — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
League of Legends: Fiddlesticks (Performed by Kellen Goff) — Riot Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Miles Morales (Performed by Nadji Jeter) — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last Light: Kayah (Performed by Jan Johns) — Magic Leap Studios
The Last of Us Part II: Abby (Performed by Laura Bailey) and Ellie (Performed by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II: Ellie (Performed by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Ensemble Cast Performance
3 out of 10 — Terrible Posture Games
Bugsnax — Young Horses
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Tell Me Why — Dontnod Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Giants, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Non-Humanoid Performance
Bugsnax — Young Horses
Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios, Tencent Games, Activision
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
League of Legends — Riot Games
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios, Activision, Tencent Games
Game for Peace: Meteor Strike — Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Tencent Games
Hearthstone — Blizzard Entertainment
Honor of Kings — TiMi Studios, Tencent Games
Legends of Runeterra — Riot Games
Excellence in Audio Accessibility
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Cinematic Cutscene Audio
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands — Blizzard Entertainment
Best New Original IP Audio
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Little Orpheus — The Chinese Room
Mythgard — Rhino Games
No Straight Roads — Metronomik, Sold Out Ltd., Game Source Entertainment, Mastertronic Group
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Best Game Audio Article or Publication
Journal of Sound and Music in Games Volume 1 Society for the Study of Sound and Music in Games — University of California Press
The Frequencies of Folklore — Riot Games
The Game Audio Strategy Guide: A Practical Course — Serial Lab Studios, Routledge
The Last of Us Part II Sound Interview — A Sound Effect, Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
VR Video Games and Music Composition: an Interview with Skew Sound — Andrew G. Cheek
Best Game Audio Presentation, Podcast or Broadcast
Frequencies — League of Legends Audio Deep Dive — Riot Games, GameSoundCon 2020
From Assassin’s Creed to the Dark Eye: The Importance of Themes — Winifred Phillips, GDC 2020
How to Get Hired a Second Time — Jesse Harlin, GameSoundCon 2020
The Creative Process — Tom Salta Masterclass
How to Write One Minute of Music — The Pathless — Austin Wintory
Best Physical Soundtrack Release
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Milan Records
Ori and Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios, iam8bit
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Masterworks, Mondo
The Music of Destiny, Volume II Collector’s Edition Vinyl Box Set — Bungie Inc.
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit
Best Game Trailer Audio
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Destiny 2: Beyond Light — Bungie Inc.
Hades — Supergiant Games, Studio Grackle
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin — Edelweiss, Marvelous Interactive Inc., XSEED Games
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Cinematic Trailer — Blizzard Entertainment Inc.