‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ ‘The Witcher’ Games Developer CD Projekt Red Hacked, Refuses to Pay Ransom

Polish games developer CD Projekt Red, the outfit behind “Cyberpunk 2077,” starring Keanu Reeves, and “The Witcher” series, has been hacked.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, the company said it had been targeted in a cyber attack by an “unidentified actor” that compromised some of its internal systems.

“We are still investigating the incident, however at this time, we can confirm that — to our best knowledge — the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.”

“We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data,” CD Projekt Red said.

The company also released the ransom note, which said: “We have dumped FULL copies of the source code from your Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased version of Witcher 3!!”

The ransom note threatens that if an agreement isn’t reached, the source codes will be leaked or sold online and CD Projekt Red’s documents will be sent to their contacts in gaming journalism, giving an ultimatum of 48 hours.

The company is in touch with law enforcement authorities and the Personal Data Protection Office.

CD Projekt Red was in the news late last year when their release of “Cyberpunk 2077” went awry. The much anticipated game’s release was delayed. When it was finally released, users complained of glitches until Sony pulled the game from its online store until further notice and agreed to provide customers full refunds.