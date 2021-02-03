Variety Launches ‘Just for Variety’ Podcast

Variety has launched the “Just for Variety” podcast, a companion to the weekly magazine column of the same name.

The rebrand of the podcast previously titled “The Big Ticket” comes on the heels of the revival of the legendary column that ran for 60 years in the pages of Daily Variety. The “Just for Variety” column is now penned by senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin, who also hosts the podcast.

The “Just for Variety” podcast will tap the pulse of the entertainment industry, anchored by Malkin’s signature news-making conversations with top stars as well as dish on the social scene and the latest developments in the creative community. The podcast will include segments highlighting industry news as well as Variety‘s buzziest stories.

The premiere episode features guest Salma Hayek discussing her upcoming movies, including her surprise at joining the Marvel universe with her role in “Eternals.” Malkin also chats with Kat Dennings about reprising her Marvel role as Darcy Lewis on “WandaVision.” Dennings also dishes on the time she had what would turn out to be an unforgettable audition with Nicolas Cage.

“Just for Variety” can be found on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

“The Big Ticket” bowed two years ago with an “Avengers: Endgame” special featuring Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd and Karen Gillan.

Past “Big Ticket” guests included Nicole Kidman, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz, Gal Gadot, Awkwafina, Renée Zellweger, Maya Rudolph, James Corden, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Adam Sandler, Bong Joon Ho, Diego Luna and Kenya Barris.

“Just for Variety” joins the Variety podcast lineup that includes “Awards Circuit” for all things awards, “Stagecraft,” focusing on the business of Broadway, and “Strictly Business,” featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment.