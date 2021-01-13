Pilar Schneider, Mother of Rob Schneider Who Appeared in His Films, Dies at 91

Pilar Schneider, the mother of comedian and actor Rob Schneider, died of natural causes Monday at her home in Pacifica, Calif. She was 91.

Rob Schneider wrote a tribute to his mother on Instagram and shared a family photo with details of her life.

“Pilar spoke often of joining her beloved husband of 39 years, my lovely father Marvin Schneider,” he wrote. “That day has come for them to be together. I am proud to be able to say that I am the son of Pilar Monroe Schneider.”

In addition to her son Rob, Schneider is also the mother of producer John Schneider, artist Stanley Schneider and realtor April Schneider Farley. Among her many grandchildren is also singer Elle King, known for her hit song “Ex’s and Oh’s.”

Schneider grew up in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. in the 1950s as an American citizen. She had a passion for teaching and held a job teaching elementary school students for almost three decades before teaching special education. She also served as president of the Pacifica School Board for two terms.

When not teaching, Schneider found roles acting in commercials and some of Rob’s movies, including “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “ The Animal,” “The Hot Chick” and “Big Stan.” She was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Schneider continued to support the Pacifica school system throughout the remainder of her life. She and her husband led a foundation dedicated to helping the area’s schools, and she ultimately took over the lead when Marvin died. Her focus was to ensure music teachers and classes were provided at each school.

Schneider is survived by her sister Rose, her sister-in-law Lenice, her children Stanley, April, John and Rob; her step-daughter Linda, her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.