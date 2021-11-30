Laurane Sheehan, Longtime Entertainment Publicist, Dies at 61

Laurane “LaLa” Sheehan, a longtime corporate entertainment publicist and events planner, died Nov. 11 of a sudden heart attack.

Sheehan was a senior accounts supervisor at Maggie Begley Communications for 30 years, where she worked with clients including LAIKA, Locksmith Animation, the Gotham Group, the Oneida Indian Nation, Vista Group, Movio, Cinedigm, Anheuser-Busch, children’s author Tony DiTerlizzi and Benenson Productions.

She helped promote films including “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Missing Link,” “Coraline,” “The Invisible War,” “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” and “Beasts of No Nation.”

Her longtime friend and colleague Maggie Begley said, “What a joy it is to work with your best friend. We laughed with abandon every single day. I thought that kind of laughter was the ticket to a long life…but the universe had other plans for our beautiful and talented Laurane. She’s with her parents now, her beloved Elvyra and Roy…and most likely will while away eternity playing endless games of Scrabble. She loved being part of the film industry, delighted in the artistry of our clients and was a shining light and spirit to all she encountered. Rest in peace my friend.”

Starting out as a stage, television and commercials actress, Sheehan arrived in Los Angeles in 1983 in a touring production of “Woman of the Year,” starring Lauren Bacall.

She became the first executive director of the Music Video Producers Association and the executive producer of the organization’s first MVPA Awards, bringing global awareness to the music video industry in its infancy.

Her other publicity stints included Mahoney/Wasserman and PMK/HBH. She was well-known for the splashy events she created for clients aboard mega-yachts during the Cannes Film Festival.

Born in Maryland, she graduated Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and was a baton twirling champion in her youth.

She is survived by her brother Paul Sheehan, his wife Nancy and their son Christopher Sheehan; her sister Maureen Glovins and her children Kevin and Brian Glovins, Stephanie Nover and Shannon Belli; her sister-in-law Lisa Sheehan and her sons Vincent Sheehan and Robert “Robby” Sheehan, Jr. and his wife, Erin.

A live and streamed memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. PT at St. Mark Catholic Church, 940 Coeur d’Alene Avenue, Venice, Calif.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.