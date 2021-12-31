Beatles’ Movies Producer Denis O’Dell Dies at 98

Denis O’Dell, a producer on two Beatles’ movies as well as “How I Won the War,” “Robin and Marion” and “Heaven’s Gate,” died Dec. 30 from natural causes in Almería, Spain at his home in San José, Cabo de Gata. He was 98.

Father of “Exodus: Gods and Kings” producer Denise O’Dell and grandfather of Denis Pedregosa, producer of Netflix hit “The Paramedic,” O’Dell’s connection with movies stretches back to the ‘40s.

He had already produced six movies, such as Brian Desmond Hurst’s “The Playboy of the Western World” in 1962, before his association with the Beatles which begun in professional terms with O’Dell taking an associate producer credit on Richard Lester’s “A Hard Day’s Night,” starring the Beatles and released in 1964.

O’Dell is generally credited with persuading John Lennon to go to Almería to star in absurdist WWII drama “How I Won the War,” during whose shoot Lennon composed much of “Strawberry Fields Forever,” a milestone in the Beatles’ output. An associate producer on “How I Won the War,” O’Dell took a full producer credit on the made for TV “Magical Mystery Tour,” directed by George Harrison, Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Such was the Beatles’ gratitude to O’Dell that on “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number),” one of the last songs the group recorded, Lennon introduces McCartney by the name of “Denis O’Bell.”

O’Dell would go on to produce big films, such as Sidney Lumet’s 1973 “The Offence,” Lester’s 1975 Flashman-based “Royal Flash” and above all 1976’s “Robin and Marion,” starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn, and Michael Cimino’s 1980 “Heaven’s Gate,” where he worked on the film’s prologue, set and shot in Oxford, but had little to do with the rest of the film.

By then, O’Dell had created a second residence in Almería, living in a spectacularly-located house on a small hill overlooking a cobalt blue Mediterranean Sea. There he proved a generous host to anybody from the film industry visiting Almería and an integral part of its significant international shoot scene which saw Spielberg film part of 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” just down the road at the Playa de Monsúl and Ridley Scott shoot much of “Exodus” in Almería.

Despite ranking as one of Spain’s biggest film producers, O’Dell never sought the limelight. In a rare moment of public attention, in 2013 he was bestowed with the Almería Land of Cinema Award by the Almería Short Film Festival, its highest honor.

He is survived by daughter Denise O’Dell, who co-produced “Sahara” and “The Kingdom of Heaven,” and grandson Denis Pedregosa whose production credits also take in “Cold Skin” and “Black Mirror’s” “Black Museum” episode.