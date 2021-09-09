Zurich Film Festival Reveals Line-Up: ‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ ‘French Dispatch’ to Join ‘No Time to Die’

Zurich Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 23, has revealed this year’s line-up of films, including Princess Diana-inspired “Spencer” with Kirsten Stewart and Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.”

Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, are also set to play alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter” and Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground.”

They will be joined by the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which will play on Sept. 28 just hours after it has its world premiere in London.

All in, the Swiss festival will host 164 films from 53 different countries including, for the first time, an African guest country in the form of Tunisia, which programmers hope will boost a new generation of young filmmakers in the “New World View” section.

Among the stars who will be attending are Sharon Stone, who is receiving the Golden Icon Award, and Paul Schrader, who will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award as well as bringing his latest feature, “The Card Counter.”

“We’re celebrating the comeback of Hollywood,” said the festival’s artistic director Christian Jungen. “Last year, studios held back many productions because of the pandemic. We can now present several of these highly anticipated titles to audiences, including ‘No Time to Die,’ the latest James Bond adventure starring Daniel Craig as 007, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who was already at ZFF with his first feature ‘Sin Nombre.’”

“We celebrate cinéma d’auteur grand public,” said Jungen. “Because ZFF is the biggest festival in the German-speaking world after the Berlinale, more and more filmmakers from Germany want to be part of it.”

The festival runs until Oct. 3. The full line-up is on ZFF.com.