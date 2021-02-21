Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Sets May Release at Netflix

Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film, “Army of the Dead,” has set its release for May 21 at Netflix.

The director announced the news on Sunday via Twitter along with the film’s official poster, adding that a teaser is coming on Thursday.

“Army of the Dead” was first announced in 2008 as a sequel to 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead,” with Universal Studios and Warner Bros. producing and Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. directing. However, the project never got off the ground and was acquired by Netflix in January 2019, with Snyder on board to direct. Snyder also wrote the script based off of his own story, along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

“Army of the Dead” follows a group of mercenaries as they attempt a heist at a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote), Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Samantha Win as Chambers, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly and Richard Cetrone as Zeus.

A prequel film and anime television series are also in the works to expand “Army of the Dead” into a franchise. Matthias Schweighöfer is set to star in and direct the prequel film.

“Army of the Dead” is produced by Snyder’s production company The Stone Quarry, which he founded with his wife, Deborah Snyder, and their producing partner Wesley Coller.