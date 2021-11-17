‘There’s Something Wrong With The Children’ Casts Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, Alisha Wainwright, Carlos Santos in Horror-Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

Is there anything scarier than an evil kid? Be it possessed, damned, vampiric or even ghostly, it’s pretty chilling to witness the sugar and spice spoil. The classic horror trope of troubling tots is the premise for director Roxanne Benjamin’s latest horror project aptly titled: “There’s Something Wrong With the Children.”

Variety is exclusively announcing the cast lineup for the new Blumhouse Television and Epix production, which brings in some all-time TV faves. The stars include, Zach Gilford (“The Purge: Anarchy,” “Friday Night Lights”), Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”), Alisha Wainwright (“Raising Dion”), Carlos Santos (“Gentefied”) and newcomers Briella Guiza (“Ambulance”) and David Mattle (“Life & Beth”). Directed by Benjamin (“Body At Brighton Rock,” “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew”) and written by T.J. Cimfel & David White (“Intruders”), the project is executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold from Blumhouse Television and Josh Reinhold.

David Mattle and Briella Guiza from “There’s Something Wrong With The Children” Photo Credit: Lina Mattle, Tamara Tihanyi

The official log line for the horror-thriller is simple: Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle). Eventually, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.

Production is currently underway in New Orleans, and we obviously have a thousand follow-up questions. How evil are the children? Will the parents have to fight the children? Basically, what’s going on with the children?