Zach Braff Cast in ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Remake at Disney Plus

Zach Braff has been cast in the upcoming Disney Plus remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

He will star alongside Gabrielle Union in the movie, which centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. “Cheaper by the Dozen” will debut on the Disney Plus streaming service sometime in 2022.

Kenya Barris, best known for creating the TV series “Black-ish,” co-wrote the script and will produce “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Gail Lerner, who has previously collaborated with Barris on “Black-ish,” is directing the film. Union will executive produce, along with Shawn Levy.

The original “Cheaper by the Dozen” was released in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Decades later, 20th Century Fox gave the property another spin in 2003 with a movie starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents to the unusually populous Baker clan. The cast also included Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard. It became a hit among family audiences, generating more than $190 million at the box office. A sequel, “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” premiered in 2005. Levy directed the first film, while Adam Shankman took over duties for the second.

Braff portrayed J.D. on the medical comedy “Scrubs,” which ran on television for nearly a decade. He made his directorial debut with 2004’s “Garden State,” a drama that he also wrote and starred in with Natalie Portman. He later directed the film “Wish I Was Here” in 2014.