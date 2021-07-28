‘Yes Day’ Sequel in Development at Netflix as Part of New Pact With Jennifer Garner

It’s a day of yes for Jennifer Garner and Netflix: As part of a new deal with the streamer, Garner will develop a number of new movies for her to produce and star in — and one of them is a sequel to “Yes Day.”

The family comedy premiered on Netflix in March, and according to the company, it’s Netflix’s biggest kids and family movie to date, and was seen in 62 million households. In it, Garner and Édgar Ramírez play parents caught in a cycle of “no” with their three kids until they decide to say yes to everything (within certain limitations). The concept of “Yes Day” was based on something Garner would do with her kids from the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Garner was a producer of “Yes Day” as well as starring in the film. The sequel is now in development at Netflix, and Garner will once again star.

Two of Garner’s upcoming projects are also with Netflix, but are outside of the deal. “The Adam Project,” a science fiction movie directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, is with the streamer, as is “Family Leave,” a family body switch comedy, also based on a book by Rosenthal (“Bedtime for Mommy”).

With the announcement, Garner said: “I am honored​ ​to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing ‘Yes Day’ to life.

“Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager​ ​to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait. I am grateful for Netflix’s continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.”

In praising Garner, Scott Stuber — Netflix’s head of global film, and the subject of Variety‘s cover this week —invoked the 2007 Peter Berg-directed thriller, “The Kingdom,” which he produced and she co-starred.

“I first worked with Jen on ​’​The Kingdom​’​ 15 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today. As an actor, she’s proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer. We look forward to celebrating another ​’Yes Day’ with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects.”

Garner is represented by Linden Entertainment, CAA, The Lede Company and attorneys Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.