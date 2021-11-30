Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches Production Company House Eleven10, Partners With Netflix

Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has officially added producer to his resume, with the launch of his production company House Eleven10.

Abdul-Mateen and House Eleven10 have also inked a creative partnership with Netflix, with the actor starring in and producing films for the streamer under the new production banner. Named as an homage to his childhood home in Oakland, Calif., House Eleven10 aims to “be a place where the legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II’s youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them including extraordinary stories about ordinary people.”

“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world,” Abdul-Mateen II said in a statement.

“I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres,” he continued, adding that “House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

The pact with Netflix continues the acclaimed actor’s run with the streamer, which began with his first professional role in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Get Down” in 2016. Since then, Abdul-Mateen has starred in Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” “First Match” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — the Screen Actors Guild Award winner for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, where the actor portrayed Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale.

“Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career,” Netflix vice president of original film Tendo Nagenda added. “We’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10.”

The news marks the latest in a whirlwind of recent successes for Abdul-Mateen. In 2020, the actor earned his first Emmy award for his performance as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in “Watchmen” before taking on the lead role in this summer’s “Candyman” from director Nia DaCosta.

Up next are high-profile parts in “The Matrix Resurrections,” where Abdul-Mateen reimagines the iconic character Morpheus, and Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” in which he stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor will reprise his role as David Kane/Black Manta in DC’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” starring Jason Momoa.

In addition to his major acting roles, Abdul-Mateen II will executive produce several of his upcoming projects, including “Emergency Contact” (with Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn) and Blitz Bazawule’s series “The Scent of Burnt Flowers” (which will be produced under his House Eleven10 banner).

Abdul-Mateen II is represented by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.

