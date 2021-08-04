‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Mariduena on Being Cast as Blue Beetle for HBO Max: ‘Representation Is So Important’

“Cobra Kai” star Xolo Mariduena has been cast as Blue Beetle for HBO Max’s movie adaptation of the DC superhero of the same name. Both Mariduena and Angel Manuel Sota, who will be directing the film, confirmed the news at “The Suicide Squad” premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Manuel Sota told Variety‘s Marc Malkin, “I believe today is the day that Xolo comes in as a Blue Beetle.” Mariduena confirmed that he also just found out about his new role. “He just got the news today,” said Manuel Sota. “Less than 24 hours ago,” the “Cobra Kai” star replied.

Mariduena will be taking on the lead role of Jaime Reyes in DC’s first adaptation of a comic that focuses on a Latino superhero. While learning about his new character, Mariduena explained that he’s most excited to represent a Latino character.

“The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” he said. “I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important.”

Manuel Sota spoke highly of Mariduena, stating that the star was his first choice for casting. “Since I got the invitation from DC to work on this project, I couldn’t stop seeing him as the character.”

Mariduena said he’s going to bulk up for the job. “Luckily I have a background in martial arts and training in that kind of realm but this is a whole different game, this is like the big boys, so I’m ready to pack on a couple pounds and hit the gym,” he said.

When taking on the role, Mariduena said he’s not taking it for granted. “It’s such a great opportunity, and I’m not going to take it lightly, and we’re about to make a kick-ass movie.”

DC has plans to begin shooting “Blue Beetle” at the beginning of next year.