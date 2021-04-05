Wong Kar-Wai’s Jet Tone Films Debuts Short Doc About His Oeuvre

Wong Kar-Wai’s production firm Jet Tone Films has released the documentary short “One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart,” which gathers together new behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes that narrowly missed the auteur’s final cuts.

Wong narrates the 30-minute film, which premiered at the Hong Kong International Film Festival Friday after a screening of a 4K-restored version of his 1997 film “Happy Together.” The doc was developed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Jet Tone, which Wong founded in 1991 for the production of 1994’s “Ashes of Time.” The company has produced all of his feature films since then.

The movie tells the stories behind particular shots and scenes that hit the cutting room floor across all of his films since Jet Tone was established.

“We give our regards to all that is past and was possible. At their closest, they would have been part of these films, but for one-tenth of a millimeter,” Wong said in a statement to introduce the title.

Jet Tone’s sales and distribution branch Block 2 Distribution is handling the distribution of “One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart,” as well as the catalogue of Wong’s newly 4K-restored titles, which include “Chungking Express” (1994), “Fallen Angels” (1995), “Happy Together” (1997), “In the Mood for Love” (2000) and “2046″ (2004).

Wong currently has a few ongoing new projects up his sleeve.

Last fall, Chinese authorities approved a new film listed as “Chungking Express 2020” for production. It will be Wong’s first feature since 2013’s “The Grandmaster,” eight years ago. Its early description positioned the new title as a sort of continuation of the original “Chungking Express,” but set in Chongqing. Wong is also credited as a creator and producer of the upcoming TV series “Blossoms.”

Watch the trailer for “One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart” below.