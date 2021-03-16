‘Wolfwalkers’ Producer Issues Animated Saint Patrick’s Day Greeting

The Irish production company behind Oscar-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” Cartoon Saloon, has produced a special video to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, which film and TV agency Screen Ireland has just posted.

Diving into the lore of “Wolfwalkers,” the short piece tells the story of Saint Patrick, his dealings with an ancient Celtic tribe, and how they became Wolfwalkers as part of their curse – or blessing.

The Apple Original film, directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, and produced with Mélusine Productions, centers on a young apprentice hunter and her father who journey to Ireland to wipe out the last wolfpack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

Cartoon Saloon, formed by Paul Young, Moore and Nora Twomey, previously produced Moore’s Oscar nominated “The Secret of Kells” (2009), with Nora Twomey as co-director, Moore’s 2014 film “Song of the Sea,” also an Oscar nominee, and Nora Twomey’s Oscar nominated “The Breadwinner” (2017).