Wolfe Releasing Takes Worldwide Rights to Transgender Drama ‘Death and Bowling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Wolfe Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to transgender drama “Death and Bowling” from writer/director Lyle Kash. The film world premiered at Outfest Los Angeles, where it won the Narrative Feature Audience Award, and is playing NewFest on Monday. It will be released next year.

In the film, a struggling trans actor goes on an adventure of self-discovery after the death of his close friend and captain of a lesbian bowling league in Los Angeles.

Made by predominantly trans cast and crew, “Death and Bowling” is the directorial debut of trans filmmaker Lyle Kash and was executive produced by Rhys Ernst (“Adam,” “Transparent”).

The film was produced by Ariel Mahler and stars Will Krisanda, Tracy Kowalski, Faith Eileen Bryan, Denise Turkan, Leontine White Doster and D’Lo.

The deal was negotiated by Evan Schwartz, VP of content at Wolfe Releasing, and Kash.

“In a time when the conversation around LGBTQ+ representation in entertainment has been amplified, we believe it is more important than ever to bring stories from the transgender community to the forefront,” said Schwartz. “Lyle and his team have crafted an authentic narrative from the trans experience in ‘Death and Bowling’ that we are excited to share with global audiences next year.”

Wolfe Releasing, one of the leading distributors of LGBTQ+ films, has recently distributed “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” “Ahead of the Curve” and “Milkwater.”