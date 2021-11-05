WME Signs Grammy Winner and TV Composer Keb’ Mo’

WME has signed five-time Grammy winning blues musician Keb’ Mo’.

A prolific singer-songwriter and guitarist, born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, he’s also carved out a significant resume in composing for the screen. His credits include “Mike and Molly,” “Memphis Beat,” “B Positive” and “Martha Stewart Living.” Keb’ Mo’ has also appeared as himself in work like Martin Scorsese’s “The Blues,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing” and the iconic children’s series “Sesame Street.”

He most recently won the Grammy for best Americana blues album in 2020, three years after his 2017 win for best blues album. He is also the recipient of 14 Blues Foundation Awards. His debut came with a self-titled record in 1994. Two years later, he won his first Grammy for best contemporary blues album for “Just Like You.”

The artist has collaborated with the likes of Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, the Chicks and Lyle Lovett. He’s also been featured and sampled by artists such as B.B. King, Zac Brown and BTS.

As a philanthropist and activist, he has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of social, environmental, and racial justice throughout his career. He is a celebrity mentor with the Kennedy Center’s Turnaround Arts Program, which began under the guidance of Michelle Obama and the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities. Keb’ Mo’ is also involved with the Johnson School for Excellence in Chicago, where he teamed up with teachers, students and parents to help develop a thriving arts education program, and is a longtime ambassador for the Playing For Change Foundation.

He recently released his latest single “Good Strong Woman” featuring Darius Rucker in support of his upcoming album “Good to Be,” which drops in January via Rounder Records. He continues to be represented by manager Adriene Miller, co-founder of Salto Mgmt.