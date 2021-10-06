WME Sets Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler to Lead Restructured Comedy Group

Talent agency WME is restructuring its comedy representation group to put a bigger emphasis on crossover — hustling opportunities for its funny people across touring, TV, film, publishing and endorsements.

Mike Berkowitz, an industry leader in the comedy touring space who joined WME from APA in 2018, will co-lead the new group with Allysa Mahler, the agency announced Tuesday. Talent manager Kathleen Lewis of Anonymous Content is also joining the shop, and WME’s Katie Marshall has been promoted to comedy agent.

“The comedy business today demands a 360-degree approach to servicing our clients, and we’re pleased to form this new group to bring them even more opportunities,” Berkowitz and Mahler said in a joint statement “We are excited to welcome Kathleen to the team and to promote Katie as we continue expanding and look forward to our next chapter of growth.”

Berkowitz’s background is in touring (he shepherded Amy Schumer to history as the first woman comic to sell out Madison Square Garden), with clients including Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Ramy Youssef and more. Mahler’s background is in scripted television and talent with an emphasis on comedic voices. She joined the company in 2008 and was named a partner in 2020.

Her clients include Sam Jay, Bridget Everett, Diablo Cody, Jacqueline Novak, Josh Gad, Kay Cannon, Marlon Wayans, Sabrina Jalees and Sarah Cooper along with “SNL” cast members Punkie Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and “SNL” writing supervisor Streeter Seidell.

Lewis, who began her career at WME in commercials, spent the past five years in the talent department at Anonymous Content where she represented a broad range of writers and performers including Connor Hines (“Dollface,” “Spaceforce”), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (“Search Party”), Justin Cornwell (“Havoc,” “Umbrella Academy”), Mike E. Winfield (“Stepman”), Aristotle Athiras (who was just cast as a featured player on “SNL”), Camille Kostek (“Wipeout,” “Free Guy”) and others. She also represented Anonymous Content at all comedy festivals.

The broader WME comedy business includes Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler, Loren Bouchard, Mike Judge, Ben Stiller, Donald Glover, Eddie Murphy, Adam McKay, Larry David, Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, and Rob McElhenney, to name a few.