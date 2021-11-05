‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23.

The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer.

Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.”

Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,” an action-thriller that he appeared in with Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth, as well as television shows such as “Insecure,” “Love Is,” “Giants” and “Pistol Poetry.” Behind the camera, Catlett directed the short film “Malcolm” and two episodes of “Giants.” He also worked in the writer’s room for “Love Is.”

Catlett is also represented by Narrative PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Other Sugar23 management clients include Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, Jeremy Strong, Lily Rabe, Josh Gad, and Gabriel Basso.

Founded in 2017 by Academy Award-winning producer, manager and entrepreneur Michael Sugar, Sugar23 not only represents actors, artists, showrunners and filmmakers, it also helps incubate their content and set up companies and other branding opportunities. Sugar23 has a production deal with Netflix, as well as business partnerships with the likes of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nelson Mandela Media, The Professional Fighters League and Time Magazine.