Will Packer Productions Teams with Felicia Pride for Track & Field Romantic Drama ‘Like It’s the Last’

Will Packer Productions (WPP) and writer Felicia Pride are teaming up for a new romantic drama, set in the world of collegiate track and field.

The project, titled “Like It’s the Last,” comes from an original idea from Pride (known for her work on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” OWN’s “Queen Sugar” and the upcoming “Really Love”), who will also write the script.

Will Packer will produce the film on behalf of his eponymous production company alongside WPP motion picture president James Lopez. The new film marks the second teaming between the trio, who also have the erotic drama “Deeper” in development with Universal.

Pride and WPP’s Johanna Byer will serve as executive producers.

Packer’s production company has a long history of mainstream theatrical success, with a box office haul of more than $1 billion dollars. The company also boasts ten films that have opened at number one, including “Night School” and “Girls Trip,” which were the top grossing comedies of 2017 and 2018 respectively. Other Will Packer Productions films include “The Photograph,” “Little,” “What Men Want,” “Ride Along 2,” “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man,” “Takers,” “Obsessed,” “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard.”

In addition to her television credits, Pride made her directorial debut with the short film “Tender,” which premiered at Outfest Fusion in 2020 and was selected for the BlackStar and American Black Film Festivals. Pride also wrote the project, which follows two women who share an intimate morning after an unexpected one night stand.

Pride is represented by Dianne Fraser of Industry Entertainment, UTA and Matt Schneider.