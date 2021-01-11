Former Disney Animation Executive Ann Le Cam Joins Weta Digital

Ann Le Cam, a former Disney Animation executive, has joined Weta Digital as senior VP of global talent and animation production.

She will be based in Weta Digital’s Los Angeles offices and will report to CEO Prem Akkaraju.

“Weta is a company where quality, risk-taking and innovation are key and it is such an exciting time in its evolution,” Le Cam said in a statement. “The growth plan is ambitious and remains true to the investment in top talent that has been the bedrock of Weta’s success so far. The challenges ahead will bring new opportunities for talent around the globe to continue the good work in new ways. I look forward to working with Prem and the team at Weta in the exciting chapter ahead.”

Prior to joining the visual effects company, Le Cam spent three decades at the Walt Disney company, where she most recently served as the senior VP for studio planning and talent at the animation division. She held a range of positions at the company, including jobs in production, studio planning, data analytics and human resources. During her tenure, she worked on Disney Animation titles like “Frozen” and its 2019 sequel, “Tangled,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Zootopia” and “Moana.”

“Throughout her career, Ann has built a reputation for innovative thinking, transformational leadership and production excellence,” Akkaraju said in a statement. “As we expand Weta globally and into original content and animation, it was important to bring in someone of Ann’s caliber in this leadership role.”