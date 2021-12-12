‘West Side Story’ Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

Audiences didn’t open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen.

“West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That’s cause for concern because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand to lose millions, unless “West Side Story” endures at the box office through the holidays and Oscar season.

It may be possible to attract moviegoers between Christmas and New Years, but it’s a bad start for one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year — and one that opened exclusively in theaters. Though every new movie musical has struggled to entice audiences in COVID times, it’s worrisome for both theater operators and traditional studios that “West Side Story” — one of the most beloved stories in musical theater history and under the direction of Hollywood’s most commercially successful filmmaker — sold fewer tickets than “In the Heights” ($11.5 million debut), a lesser known song-and-dance property that premiered simultaneously on HBO Max. “West Side Story” at least earned more than Universal’s recent “Dear Evan Hansen” adaptation, which premiered to $7.4 million, but that’s not exactly a high bar considering “Dear Evan Hansen” was skewered by critics. And, “In the Heights” and “Dear Evan Hansen” cost far less to make than “West Side Story.”

“In the past, we’ve seen musicals connect with critics and audiences and go on a run,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. For example, “The Greatest Showman” stumbled in 2017 with a measly $8.8 million start. But audiences fell in love with the music and returned to theaters multiple times for sing-along screenings, eventually propelling domestic ticket sales to $171 million. “But that was then, and this is now,” says Gross, in reference to “The Greatest Showman,” “Chicago” and other movie musicals that endured on the big screen. “Moviegoing conditions remain impaired.”

Though reception from ticket buyers has been encouraging (it landed an “A” CinemaScore), it’s unlikely “West Side Story” will replicate that kind of staying power because older audiences — the movie’s core demographic — haven’t been eager to return to the movies.

“If ‘West Side Story’ is going to be profitable, it will need to connect internationally as well domestically,” Gross says.

So far, international audiences haven’t been particularly receptive to “West Side Story.” The movie has generated $4.4 million from 37 overseas markets, bringing its global tally to $14.9 million.

After October set pandemic box office records, thanks to “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “No Time to Die,” movie theater attendance has taken a downturn. That will change next week when Sony’s comic book sequel “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits cinemas. What remains clear, though, is that older audiences haven’t been eager to return to the movies. Most of the tentpoles that have been commercially successful have been catered to younger males.

“West Side Story” looks like a blockbuster compared to this weekend’s other new nationwide release, STX’s athletic drama “National Champions,” which went almost entirely unseen despite playing on more than 1,000 screens. The film, starring Stephan James and J.K. Simmons, flopped in its debut, bringing in $300,000 from 1,197 theaters — an embarrassing result even by COVID-19 standards. “National Champions” opened at No. 14 on box office charts behind New Line’s “Elf” re-release, with the perennial holiday favorite bringing in $343,000 from 630 theaters.

After two weekends atop domestic box office charts, Disney’s “Encanto” slid to second place with $9.4 million from 3,750 locations. Since opening around Thanksgiving, the animated musical fable has amassed $71 million in North America and $150 million globally.

Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” landed in third place with $7.1 million from 3,815 screens. After four weeks of release, the sci-fi comedy reboot has made a respectable $112 million. At No. 4, MGM’s crime drama “House of Gucci” brought in $4 million over the weekend, boosting its domestic total to $41 million. Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” rounded out the top five with $3.1 million. The superhero epic, which opened in early November, has collected $161 million to date.

More to come…