Netflix Developing a Sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s ‘We Can Be Heroes’

Netflix is developing a sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s newly released superhero pic “We Can Be Heroes.”

The movie, which draws from the young heroes in the director’s “Spy Kids” franchise and “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” follows the children of Earth’s superheroes, whose parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders. The children are left with no choice but to work together to save their parents and the world.

Rodriguez, a veteran of superhero movies starring children, recently directed “Alita: Battle Angel,” as well as “Sin City” and its follow-up, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill for.” Along with Rodriguez, “We Can Be Heroes” was produced by Racer Max and executive produced by Ben Ormand. The movie hails from Double R Productions.

“We Can Be Heroes” stars a robust ensemble of Yaya Gosselin, Adriana Barraza, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater. Sung Kang, Christopher McDonald, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Lotus Blossom, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar and Nathan Blair Vivien Blair also make appearances.

The announcement was made along with Netflix’s holiday viewership numbers. According to the streamer, the movie, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership during Christmas week. Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, the title recorded first place on the top 10 kids overall list in 88 out of 93 countries, and reached the top 10 for all films in all countries across the globe. “We Can Be Heroes” is also projected to have 44 million households choose to watch in its first 28 days.