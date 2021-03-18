William Jackson Harper Rom-Com ‘We Broke Up’ Sells to Vertical Entertainment, to Debut in April (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American and U.K. rights to “We Broke Up,” a romantic comedy starring William Jackson Harper of “The Good Place” fame and “You’re the Worst” actor Aya Cash.

The movie, written and directed by Jeff Rosenberg, is slated to premiere in theaters and on demand on April 23.

“We’re thrilled to have found such a passionate partner for ‘We Broke Up in Vertical,’ whose enthusiasm for the film was apparent from the moment they watched it,” said Rosenberg. “We can’t wait for the world to see this smart, subversive romantic comedy, and the inspired performances by William Jackson Harper and Aya Cash.”

“We Broke Up” centers on Lori (Cash) and Doug (Jackson Harper), who have been together for 10 years. When Lori reacts poorly to Doug’s surprise proposal just before her little sister’s wedding, he breaks up with her. Not wanting to steal the spotlight from her sister, Doug and Lori pretend they’re still in a relationship. But raw emotions and tempting flirtations with other wedding guests make pretending a lot harder than they’d anticipated. The cast also includes Sarah Bolger, Tony Cavalero and Peri Gilpin.

“The on-screen chemistry between Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper is palpable in Rosenberg’s highly relatable ‘We Broke Up’ and we could not be more excited to share with audiences this April,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment.

Blue Fox Entertainment is handling remaining international sales on the film, excluding Latin America, U.S. and U.K.

Laura Jacqmin co-wrote the script. John Hermann, Matt Ratner, Mason Novick and Rosenberg served as producers, as well as Particular Crowd and Tilted Windmill Productions in association with Mintz Entertainment.

Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical Entertainment with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.