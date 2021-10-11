Content Shop Ways & Means Names Thomas Grabinski as Head of Development

Ways & Means, the indie film and television company, has named Thomas Grabinski as head of development.

The newly created role will report to principals Lana Kim and Jett Steiger, who founded the label in 2012.

Grabinski joins them from 3311 Productions, which made notable titles including “The Assistant,” “Brigsby Bear” and “John and the Hole.” He also served at Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment.

“We have an incredible team at W&M and we’re so proud of the work that we’ve made together over the past 9 years. Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our expansion into the Film & TV world — working with Thomas to uncover new stories and strengthen our relationships with writers and directors. Narrative work has always been an important part of the culture at W&M and we’re thrilled to have a true film lover like Thomas on the team to guide and support these projects,” Kim and Steiger said.

Ways & Means most recently produced the Sundance title “The Nowhere Inn,” which was acquired and released by IFC Films. Their 2017 title “Super Dark Times” was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award and drew critical comparisons to “Stranger Things.” They most recently produced Zach Woods’ short film “David” starring Will Ferrell, Fred Hechinger and William Jackson Harper — which was the only American short film to premiere in competition at Cannes in 2020.

“The first thing that struck me working with Ways & Means is their boundless enthusiasm for truly unique ideas. Jett and Lana’s long careers working not only in the world of independent film, but with groundbreaking musicians and commercial directors, gives them a truly adventurous and multi-hyphenate perspective,” Grabinksi said. “Nothing fills me with joy like experiencing the work of an exciting new voice and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining a like-minded team with a shared goal: empowering a diversity of artists to bring their singular visions to life.”