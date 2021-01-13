Wavelength, Producer Behind ‘Farewell Amor’ and ‘Where’s My Roy Cohn?,’ Names Joe Plummer as President (EXCLUSIVE)

Wavelength, the New York-based indie studio behind Sundance players like “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” and “Farwell Amor,” has named producer Joe Plummer as president.

Founded by CEO Jenifer Westphal in 2015, the company recently saw Plummer serving as supervising producer across the slate. As president, he will oversee operations and spearhead development, production and investment efforts across both the film division and the newly-launched commercial division. He’s also been elevated to executive producer across all titles.

“At Wavelength, I have had the opportunity to produce ground-breaking and beautiful films and to build an unparalleled team, I’m beyond excited about what Wavelength has planned for the future,” Plummer said. “In my role as President, I will continue to develop our slate with Jen while expanding our efforts to launch emerging filmmakers and growing our commercial and branded work.”

Wavelength’s mission is to develop, produce and finance films that reveal common humanity. The shop is also is dedicated to cultivating diverse filmmakers in all stages of their careers. Last year, Wavelength self-released three documentary films: “Feels Good Man,” the Philadelphia Eagles opus “Maybe Next Year,” and “The Foursome.” They also served as producers on “Spaceship Earth” and “Softie.”

They return to Sundance with the buzzy “The Blazing World,” directed by heatseeking female director Carlson Young, and the doc “Cusp.”

Westphal said that Plummer “has been with Wavelength since the beginning and has been an integral part of its success. His strategic mind paired with his dedication to telling important and diverse stories makes him the perfect partner.”

In addition to their robust film slate, Wavelength actively works to foster a diverse filmmaking community. Efforts include the annual WAVE Grant that seeks to support first-time female and non-binary filmmakers of color — whose recipient will be announced later this month — and a partnership with the BTFC, which will help six Black producers fund their projects on the Black experience in the American education system.