Warner Bros. Marketing Team Takes Reins on HBO Max Original Films, Terra Potts and Susannah Scott Promoted to EVP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures Group has reorganized its worldwide marketing team, Variety has learned exclusively. The Josh Goldstine-led unit will also take the marketing lead on all films the studio will make for streamer HBO Max.

Under the new structure, three integrated global teams will be created across an assigned slate of films, both those made for theaters and projects exclusive to streaming. Titles will come from the picture group’s labels including Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group, and DC Films.

The shuffle brings the promotion of Terra Potts and Susannah Scott, both named executive vice president of worldwide marketing, and a yet-to-be-named third leader. All three will report to Goldstine.

“We have incredible subject matter expertise at our studio, in departments like publicity, creative advertising, and digital. More than ever, the nature of this business is interdisciplinary and this structure allows for collaboration,” said Goldstine. “Terra and Susannah are strategic, creative marketers, with great relationships with our filmmakers and across the industry. I can’t wait to work with them implementing the new marketing structure for our theatrical and HBO Max releases.”

The Warner Bros. team will work with their HBO Max counterparts to grow subscriber numbers and engagement on the platform, in addition to their duties with theatrical film campaigns and home entertainment marketing.

The well-liked Potts most recently served as an SVP in marketing at the studio, where she is credited with installing multicultural marketing and publicity as a top corporate priority. Her duties include developing and executing feature film campaigns focused on inclusivity, social impact and synergistic strategies. She’s had a hand in nearly every WB release over her 11-year tenure, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and the forthcoming Will Smith project “King Richard.”

Before joining Warner Bros. in 2010, Potts managed publicity and Oscar campaigns alongside LT-LA founder and current Netflix executive Lisa Taback, driving the visibility of such films as “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She also previously launched franchises from Tyler Perry and the “Saw” series at Lionsgate. Potts serves on the executive board for the top-ranked independent school Campbell Hall Episcopal and sits on the executive committee at the film academy.

Scott also served as SVP prior to her promotion, operating in the world of brand extensions and rich fanbases. She brings experience across licensing, retail, gaming, digital, experiential, fan communities, virtual events and more. A studio veteran since her 2003 entry in interactive entertainment, Scott helped establish the integrated marketing team in 2009 and a strategic team in 2019. She was worked on iconic properties including the Wizarding World (“Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts”), the DC multiverse, the “Lord of the Rings” franchise and more. Scott has also held various consumer marketing positions with Disney Interactive and Los Angeles Magazine.