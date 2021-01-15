Walt Disney Music Promotes Tom MacDougall to President

Tom MacDougall has been promoted to president of Walt Disney Music. The longtime studio vet will report to Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the studio’s recent content and distribution reorganization, Disney Studios Content is consolidating music production for live-action and animated films across Disney, Disney Animation, Pixar, Blue Sky, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight.

Longtime Fox veteran Danielle Diego will continue to lead music for 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. She will report to MacDougall, as will Kaylin Frank and the Disney Live Action team. In addition, Matt Walker will head music for Disney’s animation studios.

MacDougall previously led Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar’s creative strategy and production of music. In his most recent role, he served as executive VP of music and worked directly with filmmakers from concept to the final film. MacDougall has collabroated with songwriters and composers like Alan Menken, Randy Newman, Danny Elfman, as well as Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez on “Frozen” and Lin-Manuel Miranda on “Moana.” Over the years, he’s earned Grammy nominations and Oscar statues for songs from “Frozen,” “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.”

His film credits include “Hercules,” “Mulan,” “Lilo & Stitch” and Zootopia” from Disney Animation, as well as Pixar features such as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “Ratatouille.”

MacDougall joined Disney in 1993 in Buena Vista International’s character voices department and moved to the feature animation division two years later. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.