Leaders of Award-Winning Baobab Studios to Discuss ‘Baba Yaga’ and Other Animated VR Projects in Free Virtual Talk

The creators behind Baobab Studios will talk about building their award-winning VR animation house as it celebrates its five year anniversary during a PreVIEW virtual talk on Saturday, Jan. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. PT, presented by the VIEW Conference.

Baobab is behind the innovative animated VR shorts ““Asteroids,” “Invasion,” “Crow the Legend,” “Bonfire,” “Jack: Part One” and its current VR experience “Baba Yaga,” which features the voices of Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close and Daisy Ridley.

The Baobab team will also discuss its current VR experience "Baba Yaga," which explores the Eastern European legend through a tale of climate change. Baobab partnered with the UN on the production, which features the voices of Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close and Daisy Ridley.

The talk will be moderated by animator, writer and filmmaker Shannon Tindle.

The filmmakers will also discuss their upcoming projects, including “Namoo,” written and directed by Erick Oh. The story, inspired by the life of Oh’s grandfather, will follow an artist’s life from beginning to end, when he encounters his own Tree of Life.

The free virtual talk is one of several planned throughout the year leading up to October’s VIEW Conference, which will unspool both virtually and in person in Turin, Italy, from Oct. 17-Oct. 22.

After Saturday’s talk the next event will be director Gitanjali Rao discussing her animated feature debut “Bombay Rose” on Friday, Feb. 12. “Bombay Rose,” made at PaperBoat Animation Studios, follows a young dancer as she navigates life on the streets of Bombay. The talk begins at 9 a.m. PT.

To register for the free talks, visit the VIEW Conference website.