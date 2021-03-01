Voltage Boards Italian Rom-Com ‘Per Tutta La Vita’ From ‘Perfect Strangers’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Voltage Pictures is launching international sales at the EFM on Italian romantic comedy “Per Tutta La Vita” (“For All Life”), from the writer-director team behind global hit “Perfect Strangers.”

“Strangers,” a dramedy involving cellphones and personal secrets, grossed over $31 million domestically and spawned remakes in a dozen territories including France, Germany, Spain, Greece and South Korea. In total, those remakes have grossed an estimated total $270 million worldwide. An Arabic adaptation is currently shooting.

“For All Life” turns on four couples who discover that their marriages are no longer valid because they were all performed by a fraudulent priest. “Are they going to say the big ‘yes’ once again, or will they use this excuse to run away from their marriage?,” reads the synopsis.

Paolo Costella, who co-wrote “Perfect Strangers,” directed this ensemble pic with “Strangers” director Paolo Genovese and Antonella Lattanzi. “For All Life” is co-produced by Marco Belardi via his Lotus Production, a Leone Film Group company, with pubcaster RAI’s RAI Cinema unit. RAI Cinema will distribute the film in Italy.

“For All Life,” which is now in post-production, features an all-star Italian cast comprising Claudia Gerini (“Suburra”), Filippo Nigro (“Medici”), Carolina Crescentini (“Bastards of Pizzofalcone”) and Fabio Volo.

“This incredible filmmaking team from ‘Perfect Strangers’ have a proven record in creating stories that have profound resonance and universal appeal,” said Voltage president and COO Jonathan Deckter in a statement.

“We’re thrilled that our longtime friends at Leone and our new friends at Lotus have entrusted us with sharing ‘Per Tutta La Vita’ with our international partners and look forward to helping maximize the potential of this special film through both traditional sales and of course remakes – but more on that later,” he added.

Voltage is also launching sales at EFM on another Italian title from Leone Film Group with international market potential, English-language teen romance “Time Is Up,” starring Bella Thorne and Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo, directed by Elisa Amoruso (“Chiara Ferragni – Unposted”).