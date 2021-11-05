Viola Davis’ Warrior Epic ‘The Woman King’ Set for 2022; George Foreman Biopic Moves to 2023

Viola Davis’ warrior epic “The Woman King” will hit theaters in September 2022.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Davis stars in the historical movie as Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Inspired by true events, the story follows Nanisca and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star opposite Davis and Mbedu in the film.

Davis is producing the TriStar Pictures project alongside Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello. Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, Stevens and Prince-Bythewood penned the most current draft of the script.

“The Woman King” takes the Sept. 16, 2022 slot previously planned for Affirm’s yet-to-be-titled George Foreman biopic directed by George Tillman Jr.

The George Foreman movie, starring Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones, moves to March 24, 2023. Davis stars as the two-time world heavyweight champion as the film follows the remarkable life of Foreman, from Olympic Gold Medalist, to his “Rumble in the Jungle” fight versus Muhammad Ali (Jones) in Zaire, as well as his time as a preacher and his decision to step back in the ring at 45 to become the oldest heavyweight champ in boxing history. The film’s screenplay is written by Frank Baldwin and Tillman Jr., with the original screenplay by Dan Gordon. The untitled film is produced by Peter Guber and David Zelon.