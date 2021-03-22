Vin Diesel’s 10-Year-Old Son to Appear in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Vin Diesel’s 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will appear in “Fast & Furious 9” as the younger version of Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto.

Marking Sinclair’s first role on the big screen, Variety confirmed that the actor filmed his scenes in 2019. Previously, Alex McGee played a young Dom in flashbacks in “Furious 7” back in 2015.

“Fast and Furious 9” started filming in June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England and wrapped in Nov. 2019. While the blockbuster was initially scheduled for last summer, Universal bumped back the release date — first to April 2, 2021, then to May 28 and most recently to June 25 — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With a $200 million budget, the studio intends on releasing “F9” in theaters.

Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth “Fast and Furious” films, will return to direct the final two installments of the franchise. While this means that the core storyline following Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family will come to an end, spinoff movies based on supporting characters are currently in development at Universal.

“Fast & Furious 9″ picks up after the events of the franchise’s eighth installment, “The Fate of the Furious,” which released back in 2017. In this new chapter, Dom Toretto will face his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin working with old foe Cipher (Charlize Theron), and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Helen Mirren. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 25.