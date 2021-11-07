Vin Diesel Shares Open Invite Asking Dwayne Johnson to Return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Vin Diesel has shared an open invite asking Dwayne Johnson to return to the “Fast & Furious” series for its upcoming 10th mainline entry.

Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday to publicly express his wishes for Johnson to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the next film, expected to be the first of a two-part franchise finale.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10.’ As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo,” Diesel wrote, referring to his late series co-star Paul Walker by an affectionate nickname for the actor.

“I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play,” Diesel continued. “Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson joined the “Fast & Furious” series in 2011’s “Fast Five,” playing the Diplomatic Security Service agent Lucas Hobbs. At first an adversary to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family of gearhead heroes, Hobbs later teams up with the crew in later entries. After starring in three more mainline “Fast & Furious” films, Johnson bowed out for the latest installment, this summer’s “F9: The Fast Saga,” and instead headlined his own spin-off alongside Jason Statham, 2019’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

“F9: The Fast Saga” was one of the few bright spots for a regrowing theatrical market over the summer. The Universal release grossed $173 million domestically and $721 million worldwide. The next series entry is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Diesel will return to star, while regular series cast members Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez are also expected to return. “F9” helmer and frequent series director Justin Lin will also return for the follow-up.