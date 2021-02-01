Village Roadshow Promotes General Counsel Kevin Berg to Director, Creative Diversity and Inclusion

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the production company involved with films including “Joker” and Sandra Bullock’s “Ocean’s 8,” has promoted its longtime general counsel Kevin Berg.

Berg’s expanded title will now include director, creative diversity and inclusion — with an eye toward content that appeals to LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented groups worldwide. He will continue to report to VREG’s CEO Steve Mosko, who announced the role on Monday.

“Kevin has been an incredible asset to Village Roadshow for more than 20 years. I could not think of a better person to take on the important role of guiding our company as we aim to create content that is inclusive and tells stories from many different perspectives,” stated Mosko.

“I’ve had the great fortune to work in an open and accepting atmosphere throughout my tenure at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. I am honored to take on this new role to help lead the charge, alongside our company’s inspiring, collaborative leaders, and ensure that we properly integrate more diverse storytelling as VREG continues to build a high-caliber slate of film and television for all audiences,” said Berg.

Berg has been with VREG since 1998, in the role of general counsel since 2013. Before joining Village Roadshow, he was a legal consultant for the American Film Marketing Association and a paralegal at the firm Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker. He is a graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law and the University of Southern California, where he earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and wrote for the school’s newspaper, The Daily Trojan.

Village Roadshow will next collaborate with Warner Bros. on “The Matrix 4,” and recently announced its backing of the third film in the “Paddington” series.