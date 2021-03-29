Village Roadshow Names Tristen Tuckfield Executive VP of Feature Film

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has appointed Tristen Tuckfield as the company’s executive VP of feature film.

Tuckfield will work with Jillian Apfelbaum, executive VP of feature film, to co-run Village Roadshow Pictures film content across all platforms. Tuckfield and Apfelbaum both report to CEO Steve Mosko.

“I know that Tristen will pair perfectly with Jillian to create an opportunity for a dynamic, forward-thinking partnership as we continue to expand our film division,” said Mosko. “I am excited to work with both Tristen and Jillian as we build on the past two years of film development and take advantage of this opportunity to create world-class storytelling under the Village Roadshow Pictures banner.”

Tuckfield, whose background is in financing, packaging and distribution, previously worked as executive VP of 30West. She was responsible for managing unscripted films and TV properties, including the co-acquisition of “I, Tonya” with Neon, the sales strategy for “Late Night” to Amazon, and the packaging and sales of Netflix’s water-cooler hit “Tiger King.” Prior to 30West, she was an agent in CAA’s Media Finance division, where she oversaw the sales of more than 100 films including “Brooklyn,” “The Lobster” and “The Florida Project.” Her resume also includes VP of acquisitions for Millennium Entertainment and director of acquisitions and development and Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Tuckfield called Village Roadshow a company whose brand she has “long admired.”

“I’m beyond excited to join this team and further build upon the original IP being developed and the stellar in-house library while continuing to champion filmmaker’s voices,” she said. “My passion is bringing stories to the widest audience possible and I can’t wait to continue that mission at Village Roadshow.”

Bruce Berman will continue to oversee Village Roadshow Entertainment Group’s relationship with Warner Bros.’ theatrical division and report to Mosko.