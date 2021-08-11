Victoria Justice and Adam Demos to Star in Australia-Set Rom-Com for Netflix

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos are teaming up for a new Netflix romcom, set to film on location in Queensland, Australia.

In the film, Justice stars as a hard-driving L.A. wine-company exec who, in order to land a major client, travels to an Australian sheep station where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

The as-yet-untitled movie will be directed by Stuart McDonald (“Summer Heights High,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), from a script by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who previously worked with Demos on 2019’s “Falling Inn Love,” which also starred Christina Milian.

The project is produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover and Tracey Vieira. Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield, Hackett, Galanoy and Fernando Szew serve as executive producers.

Both Justice and Demos have a history with the streamer, as Justice is next set to star in the Netflix movie “Afterlife of the Party” and Demos starred in the steamy drama “Sex/Life.”

Justice broke onto the Hollywood scene playing the title character in Nickelodeon’s hit series “Victorious,” from 2010-2013. Since then, the actor has starred in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” for Fox; the MTV series “Eye Candy;” director Joseph Cross’ “Summer Night”; and the independent feature “Bigger,” opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough, among of other film and TV projects. Last year, the actor returned to her Nickelodeon roots to host the Kids Choice Awards as the show’s first solo female host. Justice also recently wrapped production on the independent feature “California King,” opposite Jimmy Tatro and Travis “Taco” Bennett.

Demos shared similar breakout success, playing Brad Simon in “Sex/Life,” alongside Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Margaret Odette. But the actor, a native of Wollongong, Australia, landed his first lead role in Australia’s ABC1 drama series “Janet King,” and played a journalist in the comedy “Cooped Up,” before making his U.S. television debut in seasons three and four of Lifetime’s “UnReal.”

In addition to marking a return to Demos’ native Australia, the studio notes that the film’s production and post-production will be supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. The project is estimated to create approximately 120 jobs for Queenslanders.

“This new Netflix film is the latest in a string of domestic and international productions continuing to fuel the state’s screen boom which is critical to our economic recovery,” Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said announcing the partnership. “This project is a strong example of how our Production Attraction Strategy benefits Queensland’s local screen sector via exciting co-production arrangements for local businesses, such as Hoodlum Entertainment, one of the state’s most successful production companies.”

Palaszczuk continues: “Screen is a major industry in our state and my Government’s recently announced $71 million boost as part of our Economic Recovery Plan, including $53 million to the Production Attraction Strategy, will ensure that the current pipeline of production continues for years to come, for the benefit of our expert local cast and crew.”

Justice is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Demos is repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled Entertainment, as well as Sophie Jermyn Management in Australia.