Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso Upped to President of Physical and Post Production, VFX and Animation

Stalwart Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has been promoted to president of physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production.

The 15-year veteran will oversee those departments across all Marvel film and series efforts. She was promoted from executive vice president and continues to report to Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito.

“Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first ‘Iron Man,’” said Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Kevin Feige and D’Esposito in a joint statement “She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future.”

Alonso said that “when Louis first suggested I come to work with the team on ‘Iron Man,’ I never could have imagined the adventure ahead, and as far as I’m concerned, it has only just begun! We have an absolutely incredible group of people who are bringing their many talents to the exciting slate of films and series we have on the horizon, and I’m especially thrilled about ramping up our studio’s animation efforts, which is a personal passion of mine. Look forward to more singing!”

Alonso will continue to serve as executive producer on all upcoming feature films from the unit, including “Eternals,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” She serves the same role on Disney Plus originals including “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk” and “Moon Knight.”

Alonso entered Marvel as an EVP, doubling as co-producer on “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” In 2011, she was promoted to executive producer on the blockbuster hit “The Avengers,” a role she has maintained on all Marvel Studios’ releases since that release.

During her tenure at the studio, Marvel films have earned over $23 billion at the global box office. This year, she became an Emmy-nominated producer for her work on the MCU’s first series on Disney Plus, “WandaVision.” Marvel Studios has released three subsequent series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “What If…?.”

Her impact is far-reaching as a woman of color in a senior executive role. She was named one of People en Español Magazine’s top “Poderosa” Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020. On multiple occasions, she has been named to Variety‘s Power of Women L.A. Impact Report. Alonso was honored in 2015 with the Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement from the New York Women in Film & Television.

She was the first woman to be presented with the Harold Lloyd Award from the Advanced Imaging Society, which is given to a filmmaker who has created a body of work and specific achievements in 3-D that advanced the motion picture art form. In 2017, she was the first woman to be honored with the Visionary Award at the 15th Annual VES Awards for storytelling through visual effects.

A native of Buenos Aires, Alonso moved to the U.S. at 19. She began as a production assistant before taking a position at prominent VFX house Digital Domain. Her credits as a VFX producer include Ridley Scott’s “Kingdom of Heaven,” Tim Burton’s “Big Fish,” and Andrew Adamson’s “Shrek.” She won the Visual Effects Society (VES) award for outstanding supporting visual effects/motion picture for “Kingdom of Heaven.”