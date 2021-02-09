Vertical Acquires Key Territories on Victoria Justice, Matthew Daddario Drama ‘Trust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Trust,” a new romantic drama starring Victoria Justice and Matthew Daddario, has sold key distribution rights to Vertical Entertainment.

The boutique distributor will roll out the film in North America, the U.K. and Ireland, Variety has learned. The release is set for March, in select theaters and via paid video on demand. Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical, with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Set in the glamorous art worlds of Paris and New York, Justice plays a gallery owner married to a newscaster, played by Daddario. When two seductive strangers enter their lives (Lucien Laviscount and Katherine McNamara, respectively), the couple is faced with temptation, jealousy and a mystery that upends their lives. The Exchange is handling international sales on the project, directed by Brian DeCubellis.

“On behalf of my fellow producers, we are so excited to partner with Vertical Entertainment to bring our film ‘Trust’ to screens in North America and UK/IE. This stunningly talented cast and crew joined forces to pour so much passion into every shot of this chemistry-fest of a movie. As a filmmaker, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful of the collaborations and the outcome” DeCubellis said.

Rich Goldberg, Vertical’s co-president, said the film was “a star-powered, temptation driven film with enthralling performances from a talented cast. We’re thrilled to partner with the talented filmmaking team to bring the film to audiences this March.”

DeCubellis wrote the script with Kristen Lazarian and K.S. Bruce. He also produced with Steven Klinsky and Tom Guida. Corey Trent Ackerman, Maureen Sherry and Steven P. Wegner executive produced. Cinematography is by David Tumblety, with editing by Ann Husaini, and music by Joel Douek and Greg Pliska.