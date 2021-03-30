‘Venom 2’ Release Date Delayed by a Week

The release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been delayed one week from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24.

The sequel, which stars Tom Hardy, was most recently pushed to September from June 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-week delay of “Venom 2” means that the movie will no longer premiere on the same day as murder mystery “Death of the Nile” and the animated children’s film “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” Other films opening on Sept. 24 include “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.”

However, its late September release date will still ensure the film has ample space between other big names like James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” on Aug. 6 and Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” on Oct. 1.

The follow-up to 2018’s “Venom,” directed by Andy Serkis, sees Hardy reprising his role as the alien symbiote, who originally appears as one of Spider-Man’s archenemies but takes on the role of an antihero in its titular films. The first “Venom” film was a hit at the box office, raking in $855 million globally.

“Venom 2” also stars Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

The film features a screenplay by Kelly Marcel from a story by Marcel and Hardy. It is produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng and Howard Chen serve as executive producers. Marco Beltrami is composing the music for the film.