‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Hand of God’ Bookend Venice Film Festival’s London Showcase – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

The Italian Cultural Institute in London, La Biennale di Venezia and Curzon have teamed for ‘From Venice to London,’ a season where seven films from Venezia 78 will be shown at Curzon cinemas across London from Nov. 18-22.

“The Lost Daughter,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal will open the season and “The Hand of God,” directed by Paolo Sorrentino, will close it. The other selections include “Qui rido io,” directed by Mario Martone; “La santa piccola, directed by Silvia Brunelli, “La ragazza ha volato, directed by Wilma Labate,” “Il buco,” directed by Michelangelo Frammartino; and “Ariaferma,” directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo.

President of the Venice Biennale Roberto Cicutto said: “This year the selection has been praised for its exceptional artistic quality. We are sure the London audience will appreciate its high calibre.”

Katia Pizzi, director of the Italian Cultural Institute in London, added: “It’s my special pleasure to welcome to London the very best of contemporary Italian cinema from the Venice Film Festival. This is Italian film at its best: vibrant, riveting and visually stunning.”

PRODUCTION

Australian broadcaster ABC has greenlit eight-part crime thriller “Bay of Fires,” which will be co-produced by Fremantle Australia and Ben Winspear’s Archipelago Productions. It will be distributed internationally by Fremantle.

Created and written by Andrew Knight (“Jack Irish”) and Max Dann (“Siam Sunset”), “Bay of Fires” stars Marta Dusseldorp (“Janet King”) who is also co-creator and producer of the series.

Set in the wilds of Tasmania, “Bay of Fires” revolves around protagonist Stella Heinekken (Dusseldorp), a single mother of two in life threatening danger who moves to the tiny community of Misery Reef where crime is rampant.

The series has major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with the ABC and Screen Tasmania, and is financed with support from Film Victoria. Production will commence in Tasmania in June 2022.

NOMINATIONS

Nominations are now open through Nov. 26 for The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) Awards 2022 in association with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, recognizing achievements made by PGGB members working in film and high end television production in the fields of the production office, accounts, locations, assistant directing, post production or VFX.

The categories are: The PGGB Film Production Team of the Year Award sponsored by Panalux; the PGGB High-End TV Production Team of the Year Award sponsored by Netflix; the PGGB Inspiration Award sponsored by BCD Media and Entertainment; the PGGB Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award sponsored by Equals Money; the PGGB Spotlight on New Talent Award sponsored by MBS Equipment Co.; and the PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Eligible activity for the awards must have taken place between Oct. 2018 and Sept. 2021. Nominees for all awards (except the Contribution to the Industry category which is decided by the PGGB Board) must be PGGB members.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 26, 2022.