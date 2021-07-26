Venice Film Festival Full Lineup Unveiled – Live Updates

The Venice Film Festival is unveiling the lineup of its 78th edition, which is expected to be a star-studded affair that launches a substantial number of prospective awards season contenders and, more generally, a rich roster of hotly-anticipated new works by global auteurs, alongside some potential discoveries.

Previously announced titles include Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penelope Cruz, which will open the event in competition on Sept. 1 and Denis Villeneuve’s big-budget sci-fi epic “Dune,” (pictured) starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, that will have its world premiere on the Lido out of competition on Sept. 3, before segueing to Toronto. Also announced is David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis who will be feted with a lifetime achievement award alongside Italian multiple Oscar winner Roberto Benigni (“Life Is Beautiful”).

“Parasite” helmer Bong Joon Ho will preside over the main jury, which includes “Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao, whose road to Oscar glory began in Venice last year. The festival plans to run from Sept. 1-11 as a full-fledged physical event.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CET. This post will be updated live below as films are revealed.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

IN COMPETITION

OUT OF COMPETITION – Fiction

OUT OF COMPETITION – Non-Fiction

HORIZONS

“Les Promesses,” Thomas Kruithof – Opening Film

“Atlantide,” Jury Ancarani

“Miracle,” Bogdan George Apetri

“Pilgrims,” Laurynas Bareisa

“The Peackock’s Paradise,” Laura Bispuri

“The Falls,” Chung Mong-Hong

“El Hoyo En La Cerca,” Joachin Del Paso

“Amira,” Mohammed Diab

“A Plein Temps,” Eric Gravel

“107 Mothers,” Peter Kerkekes

“Vera Dreams of the Sea,” Kaltrina Krasniqi

“White Building,” Kavich Neang

“Anatomy of Time,” Jakrawal Nilthamrong

“El Otro Tom,” Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo

“El Gran Movimiento,” Kiro Russo

“Once Upon a Time in Calcutta,” Adita Vikram Sengupta

“Rhino,” Oleg Sentsov

“True Things,” Harry Wootliff

“Inu-Oh,” Yuasa Maasaki

HORIZONS EXTRA

“Land of Dreams,” Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari — Opening Film

“Costa Brava” (AKA Lebanon) Mounia Akl

“Mama, I’m Home,” Vladimir Bitokov

“Ma Nuit,” Antoinette Boulot

“La Ragazza Ha Volato,” Wilma Labate

“7 Prisoners,” Alexandre Moratto