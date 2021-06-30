Variety Promotes Angelique Jackson to Senior Entertainment Writer

Variety has promoted Angelique Jackson to Senior Entertainment Writer. In her new role, Jackson will continue to write about the film and media business, as well as profile the major stars, showrunners and filmmakers who are creating content for studios, networks and streaming platforms.

Jackson joined Variety in 2019 as an events and lifestyle producer, covering awards shows, premieres and film festivals. She was promoted to film reporter in 2020, where she quickly established herself as one of the top entertainment reporters in the business with compelling cover stories on Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Regé-Jean Page and Whoopi Goldberg. Along with Jazz Tangcay, Jackson conceived of a special issue devoted to covering the Black actors, filmmakers and artisans in the awards race. The highlight of that issue was a frank conversation between Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams about representation and diversity.

Jackson will continue to be based in Los Angeles and will report directly to Brent Lang, executive editor of film and media.

“Angelique has been an amazing addition to the film team and I’m so thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved promotion,” said Lang. “She is a thoughtful writer and a fantastic interviewer who has a rare ability to get people to open up about their lives and ambitions. I can’t wait to see what else Angelique has in store for Variety readers.”

“I’m so appreciative to Variety for giving me a platform to use my voice and ask those questions readers want answers to,” said Jackson. “And, as a Black woman in entertainment, I’m so proud of the opportunities I’ve had thus far to champion stories about historically excluded communities, while also making space for my passion for pop culture.”

Prior to joining Variety, Jackson worked as a producer for Entertainment Tonight, winning three Daytime Emmy awards for her work. She is a graduate of Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia with a degree in Broadcast News.