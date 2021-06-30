Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line.

The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.

Entertainment One is backing the film, which debuts on Netflix on September 24, 2021, at which point it will delight parents and kids by joining a heavy rotation of other animated fare. The film was originally intended to be distributed theatrically by Paramount Pictures, but due to the COVID pandemic, those plans were altered and the project wound up at Netflix.

Other cast members include Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr and Michael McKean.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The unimaginable has happened…Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this pony-verse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.”

Popular on Variety

The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The story was created by Cullen and Ucha, and Tim Sullivan. The screenplay was written by Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced.