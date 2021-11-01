‘Orange is the New Black’s’ Uzo Aduba to EP Marianne Farley’s Abortion Film ‘Frimas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Orange is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba and Meynon Media’s Dan DeNicola have boarded Marianne Farley’s “Frimas” as executive producers, Variety can reveal.

The live action short, which stars Karine Gonthier-Hyndman (“Patrick Senécal présente”) and Chantal Baril (“White Skin”), tells the story of Kara, who turns to an illegal mobile abortion clinic when she finds herself pregnant in a country where abortion is banned with devastating consequences.

Farley (pictured above right), whose live action short ‘Marguerite’ was nominated for an Academy Award, also wrote the screenplay.

Emmy and SAG-winning Aduba (pictured above left) is best known for her roles in “Orange is the New Black,” “In Treatment” and “Mrs America” alongside Cate Blanchett. “Farley” marks her debut behind the camera. Earlier this year she launched a production company, Meynon Media, signing a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios.

She is also set to EP STX film “National Champions,” “Painkiller,” a Netflix limited series and “Low Country,” in which she will also star.

“The mission of Meynon Media furthers a passion and desire I have to try and effect change in the world through stories that educate, inspire, and entertain,” Aduba said in a statement. “As artists, it is a powerful moment when our work is able to fulfil creative expression, while simultaneously occupying a space for critical thinking that might effect social change; Marianne has achieved this in ‘Frimas.’ This film captures the often-overlooked stories of real women, and what is at stake should we lose our full autonomy of reproductive rights. I’m proud to join the team of producers and support it.”

DeNicola adds: “We were already fans of Marianne’s artful and sensitive filmmaking from the compassionate Oscar-nominated short ‘Marguerite.’ In ‘Frimas’ she has composed a prescient film, exquisitely photographed with moving performances. Full of empathy for the women who must make nuanced choices about their health and whether to procreate, and the healthcare providers who serve them, ‘Frimas’ urgently renders the fate that awaits our society if we do not protect a woman’s fundamental right to choose. It is a privilege to join Marianne and the team at Ô Films, to champion this necessary parable for our times and help it reach the widest possible audience, so that it does not become prophecy.”

Benoit Beaulieu is on board as DP while H264 will distribute.