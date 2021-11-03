UTA Promotes 50 Employees, Over Half Are Women and One-Third Are People of Color

United Talent Agency announced 50 promotions across departments and management structures on Wednesday.

Spanning numerous office locations, the move brings a total of over 150 such elevations at the agency this year. Departments affected include audio, business affairs, digital talent, endorsements and voiceover, eSports, finance and accounting, human resources, IT, the data-driven IQ team, marketing, music, production, sports content, talent, TV lit, unscripted television and more.

The group of 50 represents a range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. Close to 60% of those promoted identify as women and a third identify as people of color, UTA estimates.

Additionally, over 90% of those promoted to agent — and over 80% of those promoted to coordinator — started their careers in UTA’s Agent Training Program. 80% of employees promoted to executive started as assistant. See the full list of promotions here.

“We are grateful for our colleagues’ dedication and resilience as UTA continues to succeed in an evolving business landscape,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “We look forward to seeing all of the great achievements this group will continue to accomplish in their new roles as the company innovates, expands and flourishes.”

The representation business has transformed in real-time throughout the coronavirus pandemic and before — from WME owner Endeavor’s public offering to CAA’s recent ingestion of ICM Partners. UTA’s recent growth markers include a partnership with Klutch Sports Group, which created a significant on-the-ground presence in Atlanta, making UTA the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to establish an operations base in the city.

In early 2021r, UTA announced the opening of its new Nashville headquarters, which occupies the site of the former historic downtown Carnegie Library. That property joins the Los Angeles headquarters and offices in New York, London, and Nashville.